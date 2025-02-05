✕ Close Lucy Letby: Timeline of nurse who murdered seven babies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Lucy Letby did not murder seven babies at Countess of Chester Hospital, claim experts, who say fresh medical evidence shows natural causes and “bad medical care” were to blame.

An international panel of 14 neonatologists presented what it described as “significant new medical evidence” in the case of nurse Letby, who is serving 15 whole-life orders for the murder of seven infants and attempted murder of seven others between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The panel was convened by Canadian professor Dr Shoo Lee after he claimed the prosecution misinterpreted a 1989 paper he had written on air embolisms, which was used in evidence at Letby's trial.

Unveiling the findings on Tuesday, Dr Lee claimed the team found no evidence of deliberate harm in any of the cases, adding: “We did not find any murders. In all cases death or injury were deemed to be natural causes or just bad medical care.”

It comes as Letby's lawyers applied for her case to be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as a potential miscarriage of justice after she exhausted her challenges at the Court of Appeal.

The new research carried out by the expert panel will be submitted to the CCRC, which has the power to send her case back to the Court of Appeal if it finds there is a substantial possibility judges could overturn the convictions.