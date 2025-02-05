Lucy Letby latest: Nurse did not murder any babies, claims expert, as bad care and natural causes blamed
Group reportedly believe there are alternative causes of death for a ‘large number’ of killer nurse’s victims
Lucy Letby did not murder seven babies at Countess of Chester Hospital, claim experts, who say fresh medical evidence shows natural causes and “bad medical care” were to blame.
An international panel of 14 neonatologists presented what it described as “significant new medical evidence” in the case of nurse Letby, who is serving 15 whole-life orders for the murder of seven infants and attempted murder of seven others between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The panel was convened by Canadian professor Dr Shoo Lee after he claimed the prosecution misinterpreted a 1989 paper he had written on air embolisms, which was used in evidence at Letby's trial.
Unveiling the findings on Tuesday, Dr Lee claimed the team found no evidence of deliberate harm in any of the cases, adding: “We did not find any murders. In all cases death or injury were deemed to be natural causes or just bad medical care.”
It comes as Letby's lawyers applied for her case to be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as a potential miscarriage of justice after she exhausted her challenges at the Court of Appeal.
The new research carried out by the expert panel will be submitted to the CCRC, which has the power to send her case back to the Court of Appeal if it finds there is a substantial possibility judges could overturn the convictions.
Opinion | This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too
In an opinion piece written in September, Nigel Bunyan, who has spent countless hours examining the evidence and putting together a timeline of what happened, wrote:
There’s a new circus in town and its butterfly-themed banners are emblazoned with the name of a nurse called Lucy Letby. Increasingly, vocal supporters would have us believe that the 34-year-old has been wrongly convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven more for which she has received 15 whole-life prison sentences.
Pitching her as a loving nurse whose life of selfless dedication has been wilfully destroyed because of a problematic neonatal unit in need of a scapegoat for the babies that died on their watch, she emerges as a perfect heroine, you might think, for the next Netflix blockbuster.
Except that in the real world, the evidence tells us there has been no miscarriage of justice. Letby was convicted by not just one, but two, juries at two separate trials. Having spent nights and early mornings compiling a 17,000-word timeline of that lethal year at the Countess of Chester Hospital, like them, I have no doubt of the culpability of this nurse.
And according to the time-honoured workings of the UK legal system, she actually is the real deal – a convicted serial killer who murdered the most vulnerable infants in her “care”, causing untold devastation to their parents and all who loved them.
This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too
Lucy Letby’s new legal team prepares to launch a fresh appeal over the killer’s convictions, but is there really a new case to answer? No, says Nigel Bunyan, who has spent countless hours examining the evidence and putting together a timeline of what happened
Experts claim 'new medical evidence' will give Lucy Letby victims' families 'comfort'
Watchdog has already started assessing Letby's case
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) received an application from Lucy Letby’s lawyers on Monday and said that work has already begun to assess the case, which involves "a significant volume of complicated evidence".
Its announcement came minutes before a press conference organised by her legal team, where they claim a panel of experts on the care of newborn babies will present what they say is "significant new medical evidence".
What has CPS said about Tuesday's claims?
The Crown Prosecution Service had no comment on the new medical panel's conclusions.
Prosecutors previously said that two juries had convicted Letby and three appellate judges had rejected her arguments that the prosecution expert evidence was flawed.
Letby barrister claims crimes 'never happened'
Mark McDonald, the barrister leading Lucy Letby’s legal team, claimed at Tuesday’s press conference that there was now "overwhelming evidence" Letby was wrongly convicted and she is "sitting in prison for the rest of her life for a crime that just never happened."
"The reason Lucy Letby was convicted was because of the medical evidence presented to the jury," Mr McDonald claimed. "That today has been demolished."
Appeals against Letby's convictions up until now
Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole life prison sentences after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others.
Last year, she lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal.
The first bid in May was over seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.
Dr Shoo Lee gave evidence as part of the first application, but this was rejected as three senior judges.
They concluded there had been no prosecution expert evidence diagnosing air embolus solely on the basis of skin discolouration.
Now, Letby’s lawyers have lodged a request to the Criminal Cases Review Commission to investigate her case as a potential miscarriage of justice.
The body will assess if the new evidence gives a reasonable chance of a conviction being overturned - and the case could be referred to the Court of Appeal.
Watch: MP claims Letby convictions could be ‘one of major injustices of modern times’
In Focus | I’m a miscarriage of justice expert – here’s my view on Lucy Letby
In this opinion piece, David James Smith writes:
During my time in office as a commissioner at the Criminal Cases Review Commission – the body responsible for investigating alleged wrongful convictions and referring cases for a new appeal where there is a real possibility of success – I encountered many safe verdicts that had been built on circumstantial evidence.
We cannot know whether Letby is innocent. Only Letby herself knows that. But we can say that she was never caught “red-handed”; she was not seen committing those acts and there is still no definitive forensic evidence linking her to them.
I am not a lawyer, but every criminal practitioner knows that “indirect” evidence, especially where it exists in multiple strands, can be powerful and compelling evidence of guilt, underscored by the unlikelihood of coincidence.
Read more in this piece:
Is Lucy Letby innocent? I’m a miscarriage of justice expert – here’s what I think
As the chorus of voices raising concerns about the conviction of ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby grows louder, former commissioner at the Criminal Cases Review Commission, David James Smith, looks at how seriously they should be taken
What is the 'new medical evidence' against Lucy Letby's conviction?
A panel of experts claimed Lucy Letby did not commit murder after its chairman presented “significant new medical evidence” on her court case.
My colleague Albert Toth has more details on their claims here:
Lucy Letby: What is the 'new medical evidence’ experts say challenges her conviction?
An expert panel claims it has found 'no murders' in Lucy Letby case
What evidence did the expert panel present today?
Letby’s legal team said it revealed “significant new medical evidence” on Tuesday morning based on findings from the expert panel which Dr Lee assembled. Lawyers claimed these findings show no evidence of deliberate harm in any of the 17 cases, but other varying reasons including natural causes and “bad medical care”.
The expert panel also challenged the prosecution’s claim that Letby murdered seven babies by injecting air into their veins and causing an air embolism which blocks the blood supply. Their evidence was supported by Dr Lee’s 1989 paper on the topic, which Letby’s legal team said was based on a different kind of embolism.
The professor also takes issue specifically with the prosecution’s claim that skin discolouration on the skin of several of the babies was evidence of an air embolism. He said there are several other reasons this could have occurred, adding discolouration is only a symptom in around 10 per cent of cases of air embolism – but it was present in nine of 17 babies harmed at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The professor added: “In summary, ladies and gentlemen, we did not find any murders. In all cases, death or injury were deemed to be natural causes or just bad medical care.”