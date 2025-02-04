✕ Close Lucy Letby: Timeline of nurse who murdered seven babies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An international panel of experts in the care of newborn babies will present what they say is “significant new medical evidence” in the case of convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby.

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Tuesday, analysis conducted by a “blue riband committee” of 14 neonatalogists will be revealed at a press conference in central London.

Among those on the panel of experts is retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, who co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies – which featured prominently in Letby’s 10-month trial.

Dr Lee, who founded the Canadian Neonatal Network which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities, has told The Sunday Times that he believed his findings on skin discolouration were misinterpreted by the prosecution.

The newspaper also reported that it was understood the expert panel had found alternative causes of death for a “large number” of the babies who featured in the trial.