Lucy Letby’s barrister has claimed to have new evidence that “significantly undermines” her convictions rendering them “unsafe”.

The former NHS neo-natal nurse is currently serving 15 whole-life terms after being found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Her barrister, Mark McDonald, said he would immediately seek permission from the Court of Appeal to take the “exceptional, but necessary, decision” to apply to reopen her case.

Speaking at a press conference at London’s Royal Society of Medicine, Mr McDonald said that “remarkably” Dr Dewi Evans had changed his mind over the mechanism of death involving three of Letby’s murder victims.

He said: “The defence will argue that Dr Evans is not a reliable expert, and all the convictions are not safe.”

Reading out a statement from neonatologists Dr Neil Aiton and Dr Silvena Dimitrova, he said: “We have provided evidence that Baby O died due to issues related to the resuscitation. Baby C died due to problems caused by failing placental function at the end of the pregnancy.

“We have seen no evidence of deliberate harm to these babies by anyone.”

In October, Letby was refused permission to appeal against her latest conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl, having previously been denied her challenge to appeal her murder convictions.