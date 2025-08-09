A man is led away by police officers as supporters of Palestine Action take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London. ( PA )

More than 50 people have been arrested at a demonstration against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to hold up signs, which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

The Metropolitan Police has brought in scores of officers from other forces to help deal with a busy weekend of protests.

Between 600 and 700 people are taking part in the demonstration against the terror ban, organisers of the action in Westminster said on Saturday.

The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is currently being challenged in the High Court, with a court case expected later in the autumn.

As a result of Palestine Action’s proscription, it is now an offence to hold up a sign or wear a t-shirt in support of group under section 13 of the Terrorism Act.