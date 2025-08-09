London protests live: Police swoop to make arrests as hundreds rally in support of Palestine Action
Demonstrators are campaigning to lift the terror ban on protest group Palestine Action
More than 50 people have been arrested at a demonstration against the terror ban of the group Palestine Action.
Hundreds of people have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster to hold up signs, which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.
The Metropolitan Police has brought in scores of officers from other forces to help deal with a busy weekend of protests.
Between 600 and 700 people are taking part in the demonstration against the terror ban, organisers of the action in Westminster said on Saturday.
The government’s proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is currently being challenged in the High Court, with a court case expected later in the autumn.
As a result of Palestine Action’s proscription, it is now an offence to hold up a sign or wear a t-shirt in support of group under section 13 of the Terrorism Act.
Who are Palestine Action? The proscribed ‘terror’ group taking the government to court
Palestine Action is a direct action group that was banned by the Home Office after several of its members broke into an Oxfordshire RAF base to spray-paint military planes.
Formed in 2020, Palestine Action has conducted a series of direct action protests over the past five years, largely against arms manufacturers operating in the UK and selling weapons to Israel.
Unveiling the intention to ban the group following the incident on June 23, Ms Cooper said it was the latest in a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action”.
What is it like at the Lift the Ban protest?
The crowd, who gathered in Westminster at 1pm, could be seen writing "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" on white placards, with the vast majority remaining silent.
Several demonstrators carrying placards that read "Palestine Action terrorises Britain while Hamas hides in hospitals, schools and mosques", briefly walked along the crowd before being led away by Metropolitan Police officers.
Other clusters of protesters who were not holding placards gathered around the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in the square singing pro-Palestinian chants.
The officers lifted the protesters - some sitting and some lying flat - off the ground before escorting them away.
Onlookers applauded the protesters and shouted "Shame on you" at the police making arrests.
Bianca Jagger attends London protest against Palestine Action ban
Bianca Jagger was among the demonstrators at Parliament Square, holding a sign quoting the words of UN human rights chief Volker Turk.
Mr Turk has criticised the ban, saying that it was at odds with international human rights law.
Ms Jagger wrote in The Independent that she would be at the demonstration “to demand that the UK government uphold our right to freedom of speech and to denounce the genocide that the Israeli government is perpetrating in Gaza against the Palestinian people”.
Pictured: People take part in Lift the Ban protest in Westminster
People protesting against Palestine Action’s terror ban take part in a mass action in Parliament Square, Westminster, central London.
Police have started making arrests at protest against Palestine Action ban
Police have started arresting demonstrators for holding up signs in support of banned terror group Palestine Action in Parliament Square, Westminster.
Hundreds of people gathered in Westminster at 1pm today and wrote “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” on cardboard signs.
This is an offence under terror laws, as the law bans signs or t-shirts in support of terror groups.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper recently proscribed the group Palestine Action, after an attack on UK military planes at RAF Brize Norton.
Palestine Action have been allowed to challenge their proscription in an upcoming High Court challenge in November.