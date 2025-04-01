Two killed and one injured in five-minute raid on music video shoot, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two young people were killed and one was seriously injured when masked knifemen launched a five-minute raid on a music video shoot, a court has heard.

Leonardo Reid, 15 and Klevi Shekaj, 23, were fatally stabbed and 28-year-old Abdullah Abdullahi survived, but was seriously injured, during the attack in Archway, north London, on the night of June 29 2023.

Lorik Lupqi, 21; Jason Furtado, 28; Abel Chunda, 29; Xavier Poponne, 22; and Eden Clark, 30, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of double murder and attempted murder.

Opening the case on Tuesday, Jacob Hallam KC said all of them “bore responsibility” for the stabbings.

That evening, a large group had gathered on the Elthorne Estate to record a music video for an artist called Tight Road Baby.

Mr Hallam told jurors: “The atmosphere was described as being happy, although at times the volume became irritating for some of those who lived nearby and police attended at about 10.20pm.

“After a while, many of those who had been there left the area, although a number of young local people remained in the vicinity.”

Lupqi and Furtado had allegedly called on the attack and enlisted Chunda, Clark and Poponne to help.

Lupqi booked a taxi to pick up the three men from the area of Furtado’s home address in Canonbury, north London, telling the firm: “I’m in a little bit of a rush”, jurors heard.

They had donned masks and were armed as they travelled to the Elthorne Estate where they met Lupqi, the court was told.

After the “murderous” attack, the taxi allegedly took Chunda, Poponne, Clark and Lupqi away from the scene to Chunda’s home address.

The defendants have denied two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Furtado, of Islington, Chunda, of Highgate Hill, and Clark, of no fixed address have also denied a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

Poppone, of Islington, is also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The Old Bailey trial continues.