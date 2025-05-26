For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been detained after a car hit pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services were called to Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained.

Here is everything we know so far:

What happened?

A car drove into a large crowd of football fans in Liverpool during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which was taking place in the city centre after the team won the Premier League.

Large numbers had gathered to watch the parade when the incident happened on Water Street at around 6pm.

Police said a car collided with a number of pedestrians. The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained at the scene.

Footage of the incident circulating online on Monday appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

The open-top bus parade went along a 10-mile route and had started several hours earlier. It is estimated that more than one million people were attending.

Water Street map

Was anybody injured?

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured but several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance Charity said: “Our crew is working closely with the other agencies involved, including the Police and North West Ambulance Service.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of those involved and our thoughts are with those affected by the incident.”

What do we know about the arrest?

Police said a 53-year-old man, who they described as white British and from the Merseryside area, has been arrested.

Merseyside Police are leading the investigation but officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are supporting them.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

They asked people who have footage or information to send it directly to @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What have eyewitnesses said?

Witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Witness Natasha Rinaldi, who was watching the parade from her friend’s living room, told Sky News: “It was so loud. People sounded desperate.

“And then we looked out the window and we saw the car (had) run over people.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away.

“We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

She said “people had stopped the car” and were knocking on the window “and trying to speak to the driver”.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: “It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

“The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

“It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards this strand, which is where the docks are.

“It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: “Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going.

“It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

“Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground.

“It looked clearly deliberate.

“They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool.”

“We were shocked, couldn’t believe it. It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

What else has been said about it?

The prime minister and the home secretary, who are being kept updated about the events, are among those who have spoken out about the “appalling” scenes.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the scenes as “truly shocking”.

She said: “Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.

“Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I’m being kept updated on developments.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “The pictures emerging from Liverpool are deeply worrying.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and the emergency services as they respond to what appears a horrific incident.”

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to all of those affected, especially those who have been injured. Thank you, as ever, to the first responders for their professionalism and swift action.

“This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

A spokesman for the Premier League said: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

While a spokesman for Liverpool City Council confirmed the local authority is liaising with police about the incident.