Liverpool parade crash trial – latest: Tearful Paul Doyle in court accused of driving into crowds of football fans
Paul Doyle, 54, is standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court charged with 31 offences over the incident at Liverpool FC’s victory parade
A man accused of driving into crowds of football supporters at Liverpool FC’s victory parade, injuring more than 130 people, is standing trial today at Liverpool Crown Court.
Paul Doyle, 54, is charged with 31 offences relating to the incident on 26 May this year, when thousands of people gathered in the city to celebrate the team winning the Premier League title.
Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool has denied dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.
Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle alleged drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds of people leaving the city centre parade in Water Street on 26 May just after 6pm.
It is also alleged that Doyle drove dangerously on roads between his home address in Burghill Road and Water Street.
The charges relate to 29 victims, aged from 77 years old to a six-month-old baby, called Teddy Eveson. Seven other children among the victims, aged between seven months and 17, cannot be named for legal reasons.
The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.
Doyle in tears as jury panel selection takes place
Paul Doyle wiped tears away as he was re-arraigned on four counts which have been amended to reflect the medical evidence.
He entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
He is is now charged with a total of 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, three counts of wounding with intent, affray and dangerous driving.
Doyle then put his head in his hands and cried as the jury selection started.
Jury selection taking place
Judge Andrew Menary called in 33 people who have been identified as able to serve as jury members in the case.
They were first asked if any of them knew Doyle, who stood up so they could see him.
None said they knew him.
The names of the jury members for the case were then called, with each sitting down along two rows on one side of the court room.
Paul Doyle appears in the dock
Paul Doyle has been brought into the dock in the packed court room.
He is wearing glasses and a black suit and a white shirt.
The court clerk asks him to stand, and says: “Are you Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle?”
He replies: “Yes, I am.”
Full list of charges Paul Doyle faces
Paul Doyle is expected to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court today, where he faces multiple charges after a car crashed into Liverpool supporters during their team’s Premier League title celebrations in May.
The 54-year-old is accused of dangerous driving, affray, 17 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.
He denies all offences.
More than 130 people injured in Liverpool Parade incident
Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when a Ford Galaxy Titanium crashed into crowds at a victory parade to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League win in May.
It happened as the fans were leaving the waterfront parade in Water Street just after 6pm on 26 May.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, where some people were taken to hospital while others were treated in make-shift clinics in nearby restaurants.
Two days later, Sir Keir Starmer visited the city to thank “the first responders [who] showed remarkable bravey” is helping those hurt.
What to expect today
Paul Doyle is expected to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court today.
The case has been listed at the court for 10.30am.
For a trial to go ahead, a jury will need to be selected, before the prosecutor opens the case.
The case would then hear witness statements, which could last several days given that the charges relate to 29 victims.
The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.