‘This case calls for compassion’ – Suspended sentence for mother who killed baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mother who suffocated her newborn baby and left his body in woodland only to be arrested 25 years later has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Joanne Sharkey, 55, admitted responsibility over the death of the baby boy, who was named Callum by police investigating his death in 1998.

His body was found by a dog walker close to Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington, Cheshire, on March 14 that year.

Sharkey, aged 28 at the time of the baby’s death, was only traced more than two decades later, through DNA checks after the arrest of her other son.

She was initially arrested for murder but later admitted she killed the baby while suffering from postnatal depression after the birth of her first son in 1996.

Passing sentence at Liverpool Crown Court, Mrs Justice Eady told Sharkey she accepted her mental state at the time had “substantially impaired your ability to form rational judgments” and since then had been “haunted” by what she had done.

Sharkey sat shaking with emotion and wiping away tears as the judge said she would pass a suspended sentence.

The defendant’s family in the public gallery broke down in tears and exchanged hugs.

Mrs Justice Eady said: “I’m clear you suffered a lengthy postnatal depression.

“The events that bring us to this court are both terrible and tragic.

“Nothing I can do or say can turn the clock back to resolve the tragedy of this case.

“You lived isolated with this terrible and tragic knowledge.

“You had carried this with you the whole time, thinking about it every day.

“I’m satisfied your offending was not planned or premeditated.

“I’m satisfied that this very sad case calls for compassion.

“No useful purpose would be achieved by immediate imprisonment.”

Sharkey was given a two-year prison sentence for manslaughter and six months for the offence of concealment of the birth of a child, to run concurrent and both suspended for two years.