‘My son was everything you are not’, mother tells killer of ex-prison officer

A career criminal was branded a “violent, inhumane coward” as he was jailed for a minimum of 45 years for killing a former prison officer.

Elias Morgan, 35, shot father-of-three Lenny Scott after the 33-year-old found a phone in Morgan’s cell while working at HMP Altcourse in Merseyside.

The phone revealed Morgan was in a sexual relationship with a female prison officer, Preston Crown Court heard.

Morgan, from Edge Hill, Liverpool, first tried to bribe Mr Scott, offering him £1,500 to “lose” the phone.

When the officer refused and reported the find, Morgan threatened his family before vowing revenge, telling Mr Scott “I’ll bide my time” and making a gun gesture.

Almost four years later, after Morgan had served his sentence and Mr Scott, from Prescott, Merseyside, had left the Prison Service, he carried out the threat.

Mr Scott was leaving a gym in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on the evening of February 8 last year.

Morgan shot him with a 9mm handgun once in the head and five times in the body before fleeing on an electric scooter.

Mr Scott, a “devoted” father of twin boys and a young girl, stood no chance of defending himself from the ambush, the court heard.

Morgan sat impassively in the dock as his victim’s family read personal statements about the impact of the murder.

Mr Scott’s tearful mother, Paula Scott, told Morgan: “You killed him for doing his job, for doing the right thing.

“You didn’t give him a chance. My son was everything you are not. He was strong, brave, honest, respectful, hardworking, kind and principled.

“You are a violent, inhumane coward.”

Morgan was arrested after detectives from Lancashire Constabulary uncovered the threats he had made.

He had denied any involvement but was convicted of murder by a jury last Friday after a nine-week trial.

Passing sentence Mr Justice Goose told Morgan he must serve a mandatory life sentence and set a minimum term of 45 years before parole.

He told Morgan: “This murder was a carefully planned revenge killing of a prison officer. He was loved, respected and made his family proud.”

Morgan handed himself in to police after his name began circulating in connection with the shooting, but denied any involvement.

Phone and vehicle data revealed Morgan had spent time stalking his victim to learn his daily schedule in the weeks before the killing.

Morgan’s co-accused, Anthony Cleary, 29, from Liverpool, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Outside court Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson told reporters: “Lenny was murdered by Elias Morgan in a vengeful and cold-blooded assassination.

“It is one of the most callous, brutal and inhumane things I have ever seen in my 30 years as a police officer. He gave Lenny no quarter.”

Mr Wilson called Mr Scott a “man of integrity” who “did the right thing in challenging circumstances” while working at HMP Altcourse.

He added: “It was this that cost him his life.”

Ex-partner Lucy Griffiths, the mother of Mr Scott’s twin boys, described him as a devoted father and a “kind, caring and compassionate man”.

She added in a victim impact statement: “He adored his children. All he ever wanted to be was a dad. The moment he was murdered our world came crumbling down, my heart broke.”

Ms Griffiths said that when she got the call to say Mr Scott had been killed, his boys were bouncing on their beds because he was due to visit them.

They still ask if they can go to see him in heaven, Ms Griffiths said, and she finds notes under their pillows asking him to come back home.

Lucy Carnhill, mother of Mr Scott’s young daughter, said the child “was his world”.

She added: “The horror, shock and disbelief will never go away. My life is consumed by grief. All I have now is memories and photos.”

Lord Timpson, minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, said: “This was a truly shocking crime, and my thoughts remain with Mr Scott’s family, friends and former colleagues.

“We know this trial has been deeply distressing for many, and we remain committed to ensuring our brave prison officers get the support they need.

“We will always work hand in hand with police to protect staff and pursue the toughest punishments for those who seek to cause them harm.”

The trial heard that Mr Scott had found the phone in Morgan’s cell at HMP Altcourse, a privately operated category B jail, in March 2020 and he was charged in April 2023.

Mr Scott had left the Prison Service in 2021 and played no part as a witness in the prosecution.

Prison officer Sarah Williams admitted three offences of misconduct in a public office in June 2023.

Morgan denied unauthorised possession of the mobile phone and a court hearing was scheduled for February 19 2024 – 11 days after Mr Scott was murdered.

The gun used in the murder has never been recovered.