Liveupdated1729608775

Kyran Durnin latest: Police search missing eight-year-old’s family home as part of murder probe

Irish premier Simon Harris has said that Kyran has been ‘failed badly’

Holly Evans
Tuesday 22 October 2024 10:52
Irish police investigating the suspected murder of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin are searching a house in Co Louth (Gardai/PA)
Irish police investigating the suspected murder of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin are searching a house in Co Louth (Gardai/PA) (PA Media)

Irish police have begun searching the former family home of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin, who has been missing for two months and is believed to be dead.

The young schoolboy’s disappearance was reported to police on 30 August, along with his mother who has since been located.

Officers began their search of the terraced property in Dundalk, Co Louth on Tuesday morning. It is currently occupied by new tenants, who are not connected to the investigation.

The house on Emer Terrace was in the possession of Kyran’s family until May 2024, with unconfirmed reports speculating that Kyran may have been missing for as long as two years.

Irish premier Simon Harris has said Kyran was “failed badly” and that something went “extraordinarily wrong” in his case.

Speaking outside Dundalk garda station, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said: “Despite extensive inquiries carried out by gardai to date, we have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

“Following inquiries to date, investigating gardai now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead.”

