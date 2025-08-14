Gang bundled pregnant woman into van and threatened to cut her fingers off

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been jailed after kidnapping a pregnant mother from outside her home and threatening to cut her fingers off, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Audi Johnson, 35, Ahmad Ghiasi, 26, and Nicholas Mitchell, 55, bundled their victim who was six months pregnant, into the back of a van after she left her north London home on the morning of May 10 2024.

She was blindfolded and bound at the wrist with cable ties by the gang as they sped away, before they fired questions at about her partner where one of them threatened: “If you lie to me I’m gonna kick the baby out your stomach.”

Then a series of phone calls was made to her partner as the gang threatened to cut off her fingers if he did not quickly carry out their demands for money and valuable jewellery, the police said.

Johnson, Ghiasi and Mitchell were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap last month after a six-week trial at Kingston Crown Court.

They were members of a London-based gang, who had been contracted to carry out the kidnapping, the force said.

The 36 year-old woman said she has not been able to go home since the traumatic ordeal and spent the rest of her pregnancy sleeping on her sister’s couch.

In her victim impact statement, she told the court: “The incident ruined my life. I will never be the same person again. I am having to start my life all over again.

“I will forever have fear and paranoia as part of my life now. I didn’t deserve to be a victim of what happened to me. And to top it off, it was all made so much worse by being pregnant.

“This will always be something that will be part of my pregnancy, which is meant to be a happy experience, and will always be something that is a part of my daughter.”

She was kidnapped as she waited for a cab to take her to a personal training session with her mother and sister.

She was walked along the curb close to her Enfield home, when she was suddenly grabbed and thrown into the back of a white Ford Transit van.

A police spokesman said the Met’s Flying Squad responded to the crime immediately.

They tracked the van using CCTV and located the vehicle the same night the hostage was recovered.

DNA evidence, fingerprint impressions and mobile phone data were used to identify the suspects.

The police said Johnson, of Cranberry Close, Northolt, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and was sentenced to five years and four months.

Ghiasi, of Fourth Avenue, Luton, was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to kidnap.

Mitchell, of Mannock Close, Barnet was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to kidnap.