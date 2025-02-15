Kent shooting latest: Gun found in car on bridge at Dartford Crossing after woman killed at village pub
A murder investigation has been opened into the Knockholt shooting, with the woman’s killer still on the run
A manhunt is underway after a woman in her forties was shot dead at a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day.
Police were called to a “disturbance” at the Three Horseshoes in the village of Knockholt, near Sevenoaks, on Friday evening. She was declared dead at the scene after police arrived shortly after 7pm.
A search for the killer continues after they fled the scene. Kent Police found a vehicle containing a gun on the bridge at the Dartford Crossing.
Police have opened a murder investigation after the shooting. Authorities say the suspected killer was a man who knew the victim but have not released any further information.
Steve Maines, a parish councillor in Knockholt, told the BBC: “We were sitting having our Valentine’s Day meal when all of a sudden we heard this huge commotion outside in the car park.
“We were told someone had been shot so we had to leave.”
“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved,” police said, adding the woman’s family had been informed of her death.
Pub at centre of the shooting issues statement
The Three Horseshoes pub, the site of the shooting, announced it is closed today due to the shooting.
In a statement earlier, the pub said: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience. Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."
