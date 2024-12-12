Activists given community orders for milk-pouring stunts in high-end stores

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two animal rights activists have been sentenced to community orders over milk-pouring stunts at two high-end department stores in central London.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 28, and Stephen Bone, 42, who are members of the Animal Rising protest group, were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after admitting two charges of theft and two charges of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

The pair stole milk from Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges on October 7 2022, before damaging display shelves and a carpet at the first store and a “display of cheeses” at the second.

Bone and Fernandes Pontes entered Fortnum & Mason on Piccadilly at 11.35am, took milk from the shelves and emptied it on to the floor of the shop.

A video showed them then being escorted towards the exit by security staff.

The same two activists then entered Selfridges on Oxford Street at around 12.30pm.

They were filmed pouring milk over a cheese display. One person off-camera asked staff: “Do you guys not intervene?”

The member of staff replied: “We’re not allowed to.”

Another onlooker said: “F****** ashamed of yourselves.”

As the activists started to leave, he said: “Yeah, toss off, now. Bugger off.”

Another onlooker blocked Fernandes Pontes as she walked away, catching her neck with his outstretched arm.

Transitioning to a plant-based food system is absolutely essential if we want to see a better world for everyone Sofia Fernandes Pontes, defendant

The activists were then escorted to the exit by security staff.

Fernandes Pontes, from Islington, north London, was sentenced to a one-year community order, with 40 hours unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £655.14 in compensation.

Bone, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was sentenced to a two-year community order, with 100 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £655.14 in compensation, as well as prosecution costs of £487.50.

In a statement provided by Animal Rising, Fernandes Pontes said: “I don’t want to see children stuck in a world full of suffering thanks to extreme weather, food shortages, and the destruction of nature.

“I want them to see a world full of wildlife, beauty, plentiful food, and clean water.

“Transitioning to a plant-based food system is absolutely essential if we want to see a better world for everyone, and we need to make sure that farmers are given adequate support to move into profitable and sustainable plant-based production.

“I really hope (Environment Secretary) Steve Reed and (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer are aware of this fantastic solution that is available to them.”