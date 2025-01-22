Review of terror law would be a mistake, experts warn PM after Southport murders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Expanding terror laws to encompass atrocities carried out by lone attackers like the Southport killer would be a mistake – and such threats are not new, security experts have warned.

Sir Keir Starmer announced a review of terror laws to address “extreme violence carried out by loners, misfits, young men in their bedrooms” following the Southport murders.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on Monday to murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, in July.

The attacks sparked widespread riots across the UK last summer, fuelled by online misinformation that Rudakubana was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK on a small boat.

Crime journalists have criticised “significant overreach” by the Crown Prosecution Service, after police forces involved in the Southport case said they had been advised against sharing more details despite wanting to.

Documents about Nazi Germany, the Rwandan genocide and car bombs were found on Rudakubana’s devices during police searches of his home.

The teenager pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on the date of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

After Sir Keir claimed in a Downing Street statement that this was evidence of a “new threat” – a different kind of terrorism – experts pushed back.

I would be wary of expanding terrorism law to cover lone actors... that isn't what terrorism law is about Neil Basu

Neil Basu, a former national head of counter-terrorism, told LBC it would be a “mistake” to label something as “terrorism if it is not terrorism”, as this could lead some to seek out a “day of infamy”.

He added: “I would be wary of expanding terrorism law to cover lone actors… that isn’t what terrorism law is about, but it would be for politicians to debate whether the law needs to be expanded.”

Ian Acheson, a former prison governor and senior Home Office official, meanwhile told the Times newspaper people “who are mobilised by hatred and contempt for others into committing lone wolf attacks” have been “with us for years”.

Despite Rudakubana’s contact with state agencies such as Prevent, aimed at countering terrorism, authorities failed to stop the attack which claimed the lives of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an inquiry into the case on Monday evening, telling MPs on Tuesday the Government will “consider the wider challenge of rising youth violence” and that requests will be made to tech companies to remove online material accessed by Rudakubana.

She said it was a “disgrace” Rudakubana had been able to buy a knife from Amazon, and shared he had been stopped more than ten times before for carrying a knife.

The online retail giant is also where he bought ingredients needed to make ricin, the Times reported.

Elsewhere, the Crime Reporters’ Association (CRA) has written to the chief prosecutor in England and Wales, Stephen Parkinson, warning of a “worrying pattern whereby forces wanting to provide information to the press have been instructed to stay silent”.

The group’s letter added: “The CRA believes there has been a significant overreach by the CPS in this case which has fuelled a cover-up narrative.”

Rudakubana has also admitted the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is not expected to receive a whole life order because he was 17 at the time of the murders.

The teenager will be sentenced on Thursday.