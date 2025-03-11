For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

BBC racing commentator John Hunt, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Kyle Clifford, has told their killer that the screams of hell are awaiting him.

In a visibly emotional victim impact statement said Clifford was “callous, cowardly and vindictive”, and that his levels of misogyny were “off the scale”.

Clifford refused to attend his sentencing on Tuesday for the murders of his former partner Louise and her sister Hannah with a crossbow and their mother Carol with a butcher’s knife.

The 26-year-old became “enraged” when his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend ended their relationship, which led him to rape and murder her in a “violent, sexual act of spite”.

The screams of hell, Kyle. I can hear them faintly now. They’re going to roll the red carpet out for you John Hunt

He succeeded in gaining access to the family home in Bushey on 9 July last year by deceiving her 61-year-old mother Carol Hunt, before he stabbed her eight times and “lay in wait” for Louise to enter the property.

He restrained her by tying her wrists and ankles, raped her and shot her with a crossbow, before also killing her 28-year-old sister Hannah when she returned home from work.

“Whatever sentence you’re about to receive, whatever misery lies ahead for you in the next 60 years, remain that after your days on earth are done, on your dying day there will be no release for you Kyle,” Mr Hunt said.

“The screams of hell, Kyle. I can hear them faintly now.

open image in gallery Kyle Clifford refused to attend his sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court (Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA)

“They’re going to roll the red carpet out for you. The person you could have been will meet the person you are, and you will realise your miserable fate will last for eternity.”

The court previously heard the murders were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Tate, after it emerged that Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer’s podcast less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Cambridge Crown Court was told Clifford had been seen by a friend of Louise viewing a Tate video “which showed animals who had been drugged”, which the killer found “funny”.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court: “Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogynists, a poster boy for those who view women as possession to be controlled.

open image in gallery Triple killer Kyle Clifford was interviewed by police after a 10-week hospital stay, having shot himself with a crossbow (Hertfordshire Police/ PA) ( PA Media )

“In that context, and in light of all the other background material, it is no coincidence, the prosecution submit, that it was Andrew Tate that the defendant turned to the night before he would go off to commit these acts of violence against women.”

On the evening of 8 July, Clifford had searched online for a podcast made by Tate, while his work supervisor said he was “unhappy with the way that the defendant spoke about women”.

Over the course of his 18-month relationship with Louise, she had told friends that he had a “nasty temper” and behaved in an “aggressive manner”. Her family and friends had hoped the relationship would come to an end as they became concerned about his behaviour, with her sister Hannah deeming him to be “disrespectful, rude and arrogant”.

Five days before the murders, Louise made a note on her phone titled “When you’re sad, look” which set out how Clifford was “racist”, commented he “did not like transgender people” and used “belittling language”.

open image in gallery The knife packaging that had contained the butcher’s knife used to kill Carol Hunt

The killer had also hidden the fact he had relationships with other women during his time with Louise and was signed up to online dating sites Hinge and Bumble.

Stating that Louise had said “enough is enough”, Mr Hunt said: “When I challenged myself about how you were able to deceive us all, I simply say that you are a psychopath who, for the duration of your time together with Louise, was able to disguise yourself as an ordinary human being.”

He added that Carol had shown compassion towards Clifford until her final moments, urging him to seek relationship help and guidance just seconds before he stabbed her eight times.

Mr Hunt said the impact of the deaths would continue with him to the grave.

“But on the way there, I want you to know that I stand strong before you today as you, Kyle, are consigned to a fate far greater than death.

“I can draw on the love and strength that I still (have) from my girls in every moment of every day.”

He added: “Whilst I am badly damaged, I am absolutely determined to see what my future is surrounded by so many amazing people, and the chance to do that, I firmly believe, has been gifted to me by my incredible Hansie (Hannah Hunt).

“I really believe that had she not managed to show such amazing physical and mental strength in raising the alarm after you, Kyle, fatally injured her, that I would have been your fourth victim that day.

“Hannah handed me a second chance, one that she worked so hard to achieve for me.”

Meanwhile, his daughter Amy, the surviving sister, called Clifford a “monster” and said that what he did “to my baby sister is nothing short of demonic”.

She said: “That day, and every day leading up to it, Kyle, you had a choice and you chose to inflict violence on a horrific scale, all for your own selfish and sadistic aims.”