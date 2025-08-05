Jay Blades in court for controlling or coercive behaviour charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court on a controlling or coercive behaviour charge.

On Tuesday, Blades, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video link for a preliminary hearing in relation to the controlling or coercive behaviour charge.

Blades, who wore animal-print spectacles, a grey suit and a blue polka-dot tie, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing.

The TV star previously denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.

He faces trial at a later date.