Jay Blades in court for controlling or coercive behaviour charge
The 55-year-old star of BBC show The Repair Shop separately faces one charge of controlling or coercive behaviour.
TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court on a controlling or coercive behaviour charge.
On Tuesday, Blades, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video link for a preliminary hearing in relation to the controlling or coercive behaviour charge.
Blades, who wore animal-print spectacles, a grey suit and a blue polka-dot tie, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing.
The TV star previously denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.
He faces trial at a later date.