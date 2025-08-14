Trial date set for teenagers charged with murder at seaside resort

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A trial date has been set for three teenagers who are charged with the murder of a man at a seaside resort.

Kent Police were called to the Warden Bay Road area of Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey, shortly after 7pm on Sunday, after an altercation involving a small number of people.

Alexander Cashford, 49, was confirmed dead at the scene, and police said multiple injuries to his body were reported.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys aged 14 and 15, all from London and thought to have been on holiday in Kent at the time of the attack, were charged with murder on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a provisional trial date was set at Maidstone Crown Court for January 13 next year.

The three are jointly charged with murder after a “violent assault” took place near the beach in Warden Bay.

The defendants, two of whom appeared separately in court on Thursday and spoke only to confirm their names, were accompanied in court by their parents and other family members.

The 15-year-old boy is due to appear later.

The attack is alleged to have involved a glass bottle and rocks being thrown, the court heard.

On Thursday, the prosecution said the cause of Mr Cashford death is currently inconclusive as he seems to have suffered a “medical episode such as a cardiac arrest could have been brought on by being chased and attacked”.

A 12-year-old girl, arrested on Tuesday in Basildon, Essex, has been bailed.

The 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

A plea and trial preparation date has been set for November 6.