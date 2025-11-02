Armed officers at Huntingdon station after multiple stabbings leave several injured

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nine people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a man armed with a large knife started stabbing people on a London-bound train in Cambridgeshire.

Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident, which was initially classified as a major terror attack. Two people have been arrested, with witnesses describing a man with a knife being taken down by a police Taser.

Counter-terror police have joined the investigation into the attack, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the first emergency calls were received at 7.39pm.

Witnesses described passengers hiding in the toilets to escape the rampage, with one person saying there was "blood everywhere" and people were getting "stamped" on as they tried to flee.

Police said late on Saturday that there were not yet any fatalities after the attack, and a tenth victim was also in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning” and thanked the emergency services.

Huntingdon station remains closed and all lines are blocked. The A1307 has also been closed on the approach to the town centre.