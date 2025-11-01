Train stabbing latest: Multiple people stabbed at Huntingdon and two arrested

Armed officers at Huntingdon station after multiple stabbings leave several injured

Armed police officers rushed to Huntingdon after multiple people were stabbed on a train.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon railway station shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. Two people were arrested.

The British Transport Police wrote on social media platform X: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.

“Officers are in attendance alongside [Cambridgeshire Constabulary] and two people have been arrested.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement on social media: "We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

"Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.”

The railway station is closed and all lines are blocked. The A1307 has also been closed on the approach to the town centre.