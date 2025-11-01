Train stabbing latest: Multiple people stabbed at Huntingdon and two arrested
Two people have been arrested, British Transport Police said
Armed police officers rushed to Huntingdon after multiple people were stabbed on a train.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon railway station shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. Two people were arrested.
The British Transport Police wrote on social media platform X: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.
“Officers are in attendance alongside [Cambridgeshire Constabulary] and two people have been arrested.”
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement on social media: "We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
"Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.”
The railway station is closed and all lines are blocked. The A1307 has also been closed on the approach to the town centre.
MP for Thirsk and Malton in Yorkshire commented on the 'horrifying scenes in Huntington'
Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton in Yorkshire, said: “Horrifying scenes in Huntington.
“My thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to this incident.”
Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough shares his 'thoughts and prayers'
Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said in a post on X: “Hearing reports of horrendous scenes on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
“Cambridgeshire Police are at the scene and two people have been arrested.
RMT trade union is 'deeply concerned' following reports of the attack
In a post on X, Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT trade union, said: “I am deeply concerned to hear reports of multiple people stabbed onboard an LNER train tonight.
“The thoughts of everyone at RMT are with the victims, train crew and all the emergency services dealing with this unfolding incident.”
LNER is helping customers and crew on board the train
London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our trains.
“Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board.
“We are in the process of gathering all the details we can and are liaising with British Transport Police.”
Shadow home secretary said government should provide an update on what happened
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp wrote on X: “Horrific scenes in Huntingdon, in what seems to be a brutal mass attack by two perpetrators.
“My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding.
“The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible.”
'My thoughts are with the victims and those involved,' Huntingdon MP says
Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty said in a post on X: “I am aware of the incident and am trying to establish further information.
“My thoughts are with the victims and those involved.”
Watch: Armed officers at Huntingdon station after multiple stabbings leave several injured
Train company warns customers of severe delays
The LNER website confirmed emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough.
Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to an hour or revised, and all lines are currently closed while the incident is being dealt with.
“We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station; all lines are blocked,” LNER website says.
Armed police officers attended scene
