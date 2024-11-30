TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky wanted by police after missing court date

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are urging a TikTok influencer to hand himself in after he failed to show up at court - with his recent videos appearing to show him in Qatar.

Harrison Sullivan, 23, who uses the name HSTikkyTokky online, missed his court date after allegedly crashing a McLaren supercar in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March this year.

Surrey Police said he had links to Essex but is thought to have left the country, as it urged anyone with information to come forward.

Some of Mr Sullivan’s TikTok videos have over a million views and his recent clips appear to show him in Qatar for Thursday’s Misfits boxing event.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find 23-year-old Harrison Sullivan, who is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water in March.

Sullivan has links to Essex but is believed to have left the country. While we request the public’s help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and cooperate with authorities.

If you have any information on Mr Sullivan’s whereabouts, contact Surrey Police by quoting PR/45240033550 via 101.