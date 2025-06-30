Palestine Action to legally challenge proscription under anti-terror law

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Campaign group Palestine Action is seeking a legal challenge against the Government’s bid to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

An urgent hearing was held in the High Court on Monday related to an application for judicial review on behalf of one of the founders of the direct action group, Huda Ammori.

A further hearing will be held on Friday to decide whether the Government can temporarily be blocked from banning the group, pending a hearing to decide whether Palestine Action can bring the legal challenge.

A decision on whether the group will be given the green light to bring the legal challenge will be given at a further hearing expected to be held in the week of July 21.

Supporting statements have also been submitted by Amnesty International, Liberty and European Legal Support Centre over concerns of unlawful misuse of anti-terror measures to criminalise dissent, a spokesperson said.

It comes as the Home Secretary is expected to publish a written statement to lay the order to make membership and support for the direct action group illegal.

If approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Commenting on the hearing, Ms Ammori said: “I have been left with no choice but to request this urgent hearing and to seek either an injunction or other form of interim relief because of the Home Secretary’s decision to try to steamroll this through Parliament immediately, without proper opportunity for MPs and Peers to debate and scrutinise the proposal, or for legal and human rights experts and civil society organisations to make representations, or for those of us who would be denied fundamental rights as a result and criminalised as ‘terrorists’ overnight, including the many thousands of people who support Palestine Action.”

The Government’s move comes after two planes were vandalised at RAF Brize Norton on June 20 in an action claimed by Palestine Action.

Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence in relation to the incident.

Unveiling the intention to ban the group following the incident on June 23, Ms Cooper said it was the latest in a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action”.