Police said the incident at Heathrow Terminal 3 is not being treated as terrorism, (Alamy/PA)

Police have launched a manhunt after a “group of men” allegedly attacked a number of people with pepper spray at Heathrow Airport.

Emergency services raced to the airport’s Terminal 3 multi-storey car park at around 8:11am on Sunday after reports multiple people had been sprayed after what police described as an “escalated argument”. The attackers then fled the scene, according to officers, as several people were rushed to hospital.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody for questioning. The Metropolitan Police have now launched a manhunt for the other suspects, and have launched an appeal for witnesses.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured.

“There will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning. We are not treating this incident as terrorism.”