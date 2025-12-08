Heathrow incident latest: Woman robbed of suitcase before 21 injured in ‘pepper spray’ attack at airport

Armed police arrest man and hunt for suspects after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow Airport

A woman is believed to have been robbed of her suitcase before 21 people were injured in a suspected “pepper spray attack” at Heathrow airport.

Armed police descended on the airport’s Terminal 3 multi-storey car park at around 8.11am on Sunday after reports multiple people had been sprayed with the substance, in what police described as an “escalated argument”. The attackers then fled the scene.

London Ambulance Service said it cared for 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, before transporting five of them to hospital. None of the patients is believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The resulting chaos saw overcrowding at key transport links, with passengers left waiting for hours for taxis and shuttle buses.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody for questioning. The Metropolitan Police has now launched a manhunt for the other suspects and launched an appeal for witnesses.

Police confirmed they are not treating the incident as terror-related.