Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, entered the plea at Winchester Crown Court in connection with the death of Annabel Mackey who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

The defendant entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder which the court heard was acceptable to the prosecution as reports by two psychiatrists showed that she was in a state of “diminished responsibility” at the time of the incident.

Judge Christopher Parker KC adjourned the case for sentencing on October 6 and remanded Mackey in custody until then.