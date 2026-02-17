For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A serial thief nicknamed “Hamster” by Greggs staff stole almost £2,000 worth of food from the same shop over several weeks, a court heard.

Adam Gosling, 39, has been spared jail after stealing from a branch of the bakery chain in Greenford, west London, 38 times between 30 December, 2025 and 10 February, 2026.

The value of the thefts ranged from £12.30 to £100 per visit and, on some days, he targeted the shop multiple times, the charge sheet said.

Prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that Gosling’s six-week theft spree amounted to £1,817.50.

The Metropolitan Police’s Greenford Broadway safer neighbourhood team said on its Met Engage platform that Greggs staff saw a high number of thefts at the branch and began to log each one.

Police community support officer James Tupman said one man — nicknamed “Hamster” by staff — became the “most prolific” thief.

The value of the thefts from the Greggs branch ranged from £12.30 to £100 per visit ( PA Archive )

Police identified him as Gosling through CCTV footage and arrested him on 10 February.

The defendant, who the court heard is currently homeless, had pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop.

Chairwoman of the magistrates' bench Judy Gregg sentenced him to four months, suspended for one year.

Mr Tupman wrote after he was charged: “This result is the direct outcome of strong partnership work with Greggs staff, who have been exceptionally proactive in recording offences and supporting our investigation.

“The volume of thefts had a significant impact on the business and our officers worked tirelessly to gather evidence, identify the offender and put long-term measures in place to prevent reoffending.”

The group has around 2,675 shops across the UK and is targeting to open 3,500 sites.