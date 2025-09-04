Graham Linehan’s posts about trans activist were ‘vindictive’, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedy writer Graham Linehan posted “vindictive” messages about a transgender activist online, a court has heard.

The Father Ted co-creator appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a trial, accused of harassing trans woman Sophia Brooks.

The 57-year-old has denied a charge of harassing Ms Brooks on social media between 11-27 October 2024.

He has also denied a charge of criminal damage of her mobile phone, to the value of £369, on 19 October 2024.

Before going into court, Linehan posed with a sandwich board-style sign which said on one side “There’s no such thing as a ‘transgender child’”.

On the other, it said “Keep men out of women’s sports”.

Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan, who has been charged with harassment and criminal damage involving a transgender activist, gestures outside Westminster Magistrates' Court ( Reuters )

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said Linehan posted about Ms Brooks “relentlessly” on social media.

She said: “These posts were not merely irritating or annoying, but rather oppressive and unacceptable, thereby crossing the threshold into harassment.

“These posts were not provoked by Ms Brooks online in respect of anything she had done to Graham Linehan.”

Ms Faure Walker added: “The purpose of the posts was clearly not merely to relay events, to express political opinion, to criticise, to help identify perpetrators or to try to solve any crime.

“Nor is it a case that these posts merely presented ideas that may shock, disturb or offend.

“Rather, they were verbally abusive and vindictive and reflected Mr Linehan’s deep disliking of Ms Brooks.”

Linehan, wearing a white shirt, grey jacket and dark trousers, appeared in the dock at the court on Thursday and spoke to confirm his identity.

The Bafta-winning writer, who also came up with TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has become a strong vocal critic of the trans rights movement in recent years.

In May, following a hearing in the case, Linehan said he had “lost a great deal” but “will not waver in my resolve”.