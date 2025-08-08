Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli to stand trial charged with alleged sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court charged with sex-related offences against three women at locations including at a BBC studio, with a trial date set for November.

Kohli appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday to face a total of six charges against three different women between 2007 and 2016.

The 56-year-old, who was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, denies the charges.

Locations include the BBC studios at Pacific Quay, Glasgow, where he allegedly indecently assaulted a woman by squeezing her bottom and trying to hug her between April 2007 and September 2008.

It is also alleged he committed a breach of the peace in the woman’s presence in an unknown bar and restaurant in Glasgow between the same dates.

He is charged with a further indecent assault on the same woman at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow, where he allegedly stroked the woman on the back and touched her hair, between the same dates.

Kohli is also charged with an indecent assault on a second woman in the Cross Keys Hotel in Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, in June 2008 and is alleged to have seized her by the arm, lunged towards her and attempted to kiss her.

On the same occasion, he allegedly committed a breach of the peace and carried out a sex act in the woman’s presence, according to prosecutors.

It is alleged that in December 2016 Kohli sexually assaulted a third complainant at the Yes Bar in Glasgow and “seized her by the body and attempted to insert his tongue in her mouth”.

Kohli has lodged a special defence to the allegation of indecent assault in the Cross Keys Hotel, claiming it was consensual, the court heard.

The court heard that vulnerable witness orders had been made for all three women and a joint minute had been agreed between the prosecution and the defence.

Defence lawyer Urfan Dar said: “There is a special defence of consent for charge four.”

Prosecutor Sean Docherty said that seven civilian witnesses will be called for the prosecution, along with one police officer.

Sheriff John McCormick set a trial for November 24 at Glasgow Sheriff Court, estimated to last five days.

Kohli, who appeared in court wearing a purple turban and a black-and-grey Adidas tracksuit, was released on bail.

The comedian, who lives in Glasgow, has appeared on TV shows including Loose Ends and Question Time.