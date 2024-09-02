Support truly

An “astonished” judge has been forced to delay the sentencing of a 12-year-old boy involved in violent far-right riots because his mother is on holiday in Ibiza – before summonsing her.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday that she was “frankly astonished” the boy’s mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day break, with her son due in court having admitted two counts of violent disorder.

The judge warned the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, faces being locked up after playing “a greater part in the recent civil disorder than any adult or child I’ve seen coming through these courts”.

The youngster, who was accompanied to court by his uncle, had earlier admitted being part of a mob that attacked a bus outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester on 31 July.

Days later on 3 August, in Manchester city centre, he was part of a group filmed kicking the windows of a vape shop and throwing a missile at a police van.

Far-right demonstrators take part in a protest at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester on 3 August ( Getty Images )

District Judge Hirst was told the boy’s mother was not present, having gone on holiday on Sunday and was due to fly back to the UK on Thursday.

She thanked the boy’s uncle for accompanying his nephew to court in his mother’s absence, but added: “One day before the hearing we find out the mum has gone on holiday and is not with her son who played a greater part in the recent civil disorder than any adult or child I’ve seen coming through these courts.

“I’m frankly astonished.

“I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence.

“This is a serious situation, it has now deteriorated in my view because of the actions of the mother.

“She is on notice, I will be challenging her about this decision.”

Addressing the boy as she adjourned sentencing, Judge Hirst told him: “Boys like you need their mums in their lives. I need your mum here.”