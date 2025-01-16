Family of Sara Sharif to lodge appeal against sentences for her murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The father and stepmother of Sara Sharif are seeking to appeal against the sentences they received for her murder.

The 10-year-old suffered “unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety” as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey, a trial at the Old Bailey heard.

Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were subsequently jailed for life for her murder last month, with minimum terms of 40 years and 33 years respectively.

Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who was found guilty of causing or allowing her death, was jailed for 16 years.

It is understood that all three have now made an application to the Court of Appeal with a view to appealing against their sentences.

It comes after calls were made to name three judges who oversaw historical family court cases related to Sara, as well as others including social workers and guardians.

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 2023, after her father rang police from Pakistan to confess he had beaten her “too much”.

She had suffered 71 “fresh” injuries, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites.

Within hours of Sara’s death, Sharif and Batool had booked flights to Pakistan for the whole family, including her five siblings and half siblings.

The defendants returned to the UK on September 13 2023, leaving the children behind, and were detained within minutes of a flight touching down at Gatwick airport.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey last month, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara’s death “was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture”, mainly at the hands of Sharif.

He told Sharif: “You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

“Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you.

“I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family.”

Batool was prepared to “sacrifice” her stepdaughter, the judge said, adding: “Put bluntly, you did not care about Sara enough to save her.”

He dismissed as “preposterous” any suggestion that Malik was too busy on his phone and wearing earbuds to notice what was going on.

Sharif was allegedly attacked by two inmates in a cell at HMP Belmarsh, armed with the jagged lid of a tuna tin, on New Year’s Day, and suffered cuts to his neck and face, the Sun reported.