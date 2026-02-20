For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former close protection officers to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are being asked to “consider carefully” whether they witnessed anything relevant to the Metropolitan Police’s review of the Epstein files, the force has said.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the force said: “Following the further release of millions of court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, we are aware of the suggestion that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“We are assessing this information and are actively seeking further detail from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States.

“Separately, the Met is identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor.

“They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us.

“While we are aware of the extensive media reporting and commentary about this matter, as of today, no new criminal allegations have been made to the Met regarding sexual offences said to have occurred within our jurisdiction. We continue to urge anyone with new or relevant information to come forward. All allegations will be taken seriously and, as with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate.

“The action outlined above is independent of investigations or assessment work being carried out by other forces. We are working with the national coordination group which has been set up to bring together affected forces to ensure consistency of approach, including access to appropriate expertise and guidance.”

A number of unmarked cars and vans, believed to be police vehicles, were seen leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor at just after 4.20pm on Friday, after police spent a full day searching Andrew’s former home.