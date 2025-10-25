David Lammy 'livid’ that Hadush Kebatu ‘is at large’ as manhunt launched after accidental prison release

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three police forces are searching for an asylum seeker who was accidentally released from where he was serving time for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September.

Justice Secretary David Lammy said that Kebatu was "at large in London" after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford. The Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police (BTP) and Essex Police are involved in the search.

Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was freed by mistake. An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.

Kebatu was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence, The Telegraph reported.

Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was "totally unacceptable". Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said he was "livid on behalf of the public" and added that he had launched an investigation into the error.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Kebatu's release was "staggering incompetence" and called for a public inquiry.