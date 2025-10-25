Epping manhunt latest: Three police forces search for jailed hotel asylum seeker after mistaken release
Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released from prison on Friday, weeks after being jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Essex
Three police forces are searching for an asylum seeker who was accidentally released from where he was serving time for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September.
Justice Secretary David Lammy said that Kebatu was "at large in London" after he was seen boarding a train at Chelmsford. The Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police (BTP) and Essex Police are involved in the search.
Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was freed by mistake. An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.
Kebatu was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence, The Telegraph reported.
Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was "totally unacceptable". Deputy Prime Minister Mr Lammy said he was "livid on behalf of the public" and added that he had launched an investigation into the error.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Kebatu's release was "staggering incompetence" and called for a public inquiry.
Kebatu 'last seen in London' according to Essex Police
Essex Police says the asylum seeker who was accidentally freed at HMP Chelmsford yesterday was last seen in London.
The force said that enquiries are "continuing at pace this morning".
"Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today," Essex Police said.
"Our enquires show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus."
The force has encouraged anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 immediately.
HMP Chelmsford faces 'considerable pressures' because of 'national capacity issues'
A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons following an inspection in January and February 2024 said that HMP Chelmsford faced “considerable pressures” because of “national capacity issues” while suffering staff shortfalls in reception and the pre-release team.
It stated: “Leaders had faced considerable pressures over the past year because of national capacity issues.
“The remand and unsentenced population had risen to almost 70 per cent and the prison was now managing more admissions, transfers and immediate releases without additional resource.”
The report added: “The turnover of arrivals and releases was high and had increased by about a third in 2023 when compared with 2022.”
128 per cent increase in prisoners released in error
In the 12 months leading up to March this year, 262 prisoners were released in error in England and Wales, according to the prison service’s annual digest.
“This is a 128 per cent increase from 115 the previous year, and the highest in the time series,” the report said.
“Of the 262 releases in error, 233 of these releases in error occurred from prison establishments, while 29 were released in error at the courts.”
Chelmsford MP calls for rapid public inquiry
Chelmsford’s Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman called for a rapid public inquiry into the release, adding that the problem was “far bigger than a member of staff”.
She said: “How could it possibly just be the responsibility of one single member of staff to decide whether to release or not a prisoner, or how to release a prisoner.
“So, I think there’s huge questions to be answered about this.”
Ms Goldman also told PA she had been “frustrated” by a lack of communication from HMP Chelmsford’s governor, Mark Howard, and said she was “struggling” not to call for him to resign.
Prison officer taken off duty to discharge prisoners while investigation under way
A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation is under way.
A Prison Service spokesman said: “We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.
“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”
Aaron Stow, the president of the Criminal Justice Workers’ Union (CJWU), said Kebatu’s mistaken release is “a profound failure of duty”.
He said: “The release of Hadush Kebatu is a betrayal of the victims, the community, and the principles of justice. We demand a full investigation and immediate reforms to ensure this never happens again.”
Starmer calls Kebatu release 'unacceptable'
Sir Keir Starmer said the accidental release was “totally unacceptable”.
The Prime Minister said: “I am appalled that it has happened and it’s being investigated.
“The police are working urgently to track him down, and my government is supporting them.
“This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”