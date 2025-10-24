For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A migrant who sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl while he was living at a hotel in Epping – sparking major protests – has been freed from prison early by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported but was mistakenly released, according to reports in The Sun.

A major police manhunt is now said to be underway to bring him back in custody.

Justice secretary David Lammy said he was “appalled” at the error and is working with police to find the criminal.

Mr Lammy said: “I am appalled at the release in error at HMP Chelmsford. We are urgently working with the police to track him down and I’ve ordered an urgent investigation.

“Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets.”

open image in gallery Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was jailed for 12 months ( Essex Police )

An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.

In September Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge warning he posed a “significant risk of reoffending”.

He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for ten years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.

A three-day trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the 41-year-old told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them.

He then went on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, the court heard.

open image in gallery Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was jailed (CPS/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Ethiopian national, who had arrived in Britain on a small boat days earlier, was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg, and telling her she was pretty.

The incidents on 7 July sparked major protests and counterprotests outside The Bell Hotel, where he was staying, and eventually at hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.

“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”

More follows on this breaking news story...