Verdicts expected in asylum seeker hotel resident’s sexual assault trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A judge is expected to deliver his verdicts in the case of an asylum seeker hotel resident accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu is alleged to have attempted to kiss the teenager, put his hand on her thigh and brushed her hair in July after she offered him pizza.

An adult member of the public also accuses Kebatu of trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty just days after he arrived in the UK on a small boat.

Kebatu, who was a “teacher of sports” in his home country, denies the alleged incidents near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, took place – previously telling a court he is “not a wild animal”.

The defendant’s trial has heard evidence from both of his alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons – with the teenage girl telling police she “froze” during the incident and had said to Kebatu “no, I’m 14”.

The adult complainant told a court she felt “shocked” and “uncomfortable” when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The alleged incidents sparked protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel and similar protests have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers.

Kebatu, 38, denies two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.

Following closing speeches from prosecuting and defence counsel at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, district judge Christopher Williams is expected to return his verdicts.