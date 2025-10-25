David Lammy 'livid’ that Hadush Kebatu ‘is at large’ as manhunt launched after accidental prison release

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Justice secretary David Lammy should take responsibility for the blunder which led to jailed asylum seeker Hadush Kebatu to be accidentally released from prison, Epping Forest’s Tory MP has said.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was accidentally released from where he was serving time for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The asylum seeker, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September.

Epping Forest MP Neil Hudson told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “This sounds like an operational error, but the buck has to stop somewhere, and it has to stop at the top, at the Justice Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister.”

Jailed asylum seeker Hadush Kebatu was “last seen in the London area”, Essex Police have said, as three police forces are searching for him.

Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was freed by mistake. An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.