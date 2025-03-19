FBI’s joint terrorism task force investigating latest arson attack on Tesla facility

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An investigation into another arson attack on Teslas has been elevated to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials have revealed.

President Donald Trump has vowed to treat those who vandalize Teslas in mounting attacks to protest Elon Musk’s job cuts and the dismantling of the federal government through DOGE as “domestic terrorists.”

“Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them,” Trump warned last week as he was promoting Elon Musk’s Teslas outside the White House.

Musk posted a video of the burning cars at the Tesla facility in Las Vegas on social media with a single word response: “Terrorism.”

Molotov cocktails were used to torch the cars in the Tesla facility early Tuesday, said law enforcement authorities.

Local officials said that the fires were set intentionally in what appeared to be a targeted Tesla attack. The suspect used the makeshift firebombs and at least one firearm to shoot into three different vehicles, officials said at a press conference.

Las Vegas Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said five vehicles were damaged and two were set ablaze.

The suspect approached the business wearing all black. It wasn’t yet clear if he operated alone, noted Koren, who said the police presence is being stepped up at Tesla facilities.

What began as an arson investigation is now being probed by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans said at the press conference.

“Violent acts like this are unacceptable,” said Evans. “It’s a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”