Pie company fortune heir found guilty of Christmas Eve murder

The heir to a pie company fortune has been found guilty of the murder of his best friend on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Thomas, 24, the grandson of pie company tycoon Sir Stanley Thomas, killed his friend William Bush, 23, on December 24 2023 at their home in Llandaff, Cardiff.

Thomas was found guilty of murder on Thursday after a week-long trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

He previously admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denied murder ahead of the trial.

Sir Stanley Thomas, the founder of Peter’s Pies, whose net worth was estimated to be £230 million in 2013, sat in court throughout the trial.

Thomas had been staying at his grandmother’s house in Rhoose, in the Vale of Glamorgan, the night before he attacked Mr Bush.

He told her he wanted to go back to the house he shared with his friend to walk his dog, Bruce.

His grandmother sat in the car while he went inside, before returning minutes later, banging on the window covered in blood. She carried out CPR on Mr Bush until the paramedics arrived.

Mr Bush sustained 37 stab wounds in the attack, including 16 to the neck, and people on the street described “horror screams” from inside the house.

The jury heard that, before going back to the house, Thomas had searched online for anatomy of the neck.

Thomas had cuts to the palms of his hands, which he told police he received while trying to defend himself.

The two had been friends since they were about 13, having met at Christ College Brecon, a private boarding and day school in mid-Wales.

Thomas was described to the jury as being “something of a loner” while Mr Bush was more outgoing and active. His brother called him a “loyal” friend.

Thomas appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday by video link from Ashworth Hospital Liverpool, where he is in custody and being treated for schizophrenia.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with short black hair, his hands clasped in front of him, looking impassive, as the verdict was read.

Cries were heard from the public gallery as the verdict was read out.

During the trial, the jury heard from Dr Panchu Xavier, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at Ashworth, who said the defendant could have been having a psychotic episode during the attack and for “up to six months before the event”.

The jury also heard Thomas had been arrested for breaking into Buckingham Palace a few months before the attack on Mr Bush.

Thomas told officers he was looking for “energy fields” between the palace and Cleopatra’s Needle, an obelisk in central London.

He was rugby-tackled by an officer after he told them he was “over now so you may as well show me round”.

The jury also previously heard that in the months leading up to the attack Thomas had confessed to his friend that he had thought about killing him

Mr Bush’s girlfriend, Ella Jefferies, told the court her partner had barricaded his door, fearing Thomas would enter his room.

After returning their unanimous verdict, Mrs Justice Steyn thanked the jury for their work over the last week.

“There are a number of things I wish to say at the conclusion of this trial,” she said.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for your dedication, commitment and patience in carrying out this extremely important public service in sitting on a jury.

“You have very obviously listened to the evidence with care and taken your responsibilities seriously at all times.

“You have heard deeply upsetting evidence during this trial and you obviously had the support of each other during the course of the trial.

“The juror notice form that you have provides some guidance for jurors who after the trial is over may feel upset about anything to do with the case and wish to speak with someone about this.

“On top of that there is no rush for you to leave this building and you will be given all the time you need to gather your thoughts before you do so.

“Now this case is over you can discuss what happened here in this courtroom with anyone but you must never reveal what was said or done in the privacy of the jury room.

“This is absolutely forbidden by an Act of Parliament. Your deliberations when you were trying to reach a verdict must remain private.”

Thomas, who was remanded into custody, will be sentenced on December 16.