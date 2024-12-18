Detective inspector sentenced over ‘burst of anger’ outside nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A police detective inspector has been sentenced for using abusive words in a “burst of anger” outside a nightclub in Bournemouth on a night out.

Mark Portelli, who serves with Dorset Police, was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words likely to cause alarm or distress at a trial at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, according to Dorset Police.

The force said officers had been called to Canvas bar on March 30 into the early hours of March 31, and on arrival were told Portelli was acting aggressively outside the venue and he was arrested.

At Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, body-worn footage showed Portelli saying “you f****** twat” and similar phrases while several officers tried to calm him down, one said: “This isn’t going to help is it?”

Portelli, 45, had told the court he had been out for bottomless brunch and drinks with friends that day and had gone on to Canvas where he had a “burst of anger” over the embarrassment of being arrested and he was directing the words at himself.

“I wasn’t looking to achieve anything, it was a burst of anger,” he said.

“I said those words then I stopped.”

Dorset Police said the officer, of Kirkway, Poole, was ordered to pay £500 plus costs and surcharges for his sentence for the public order offence.

Dorset Police Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: “DI Portelli’s actions on the night in question clearly fell well below the expectations of behaviour for our officers and staff.

“We took swift action to arrest, suspend and investigate the officer. That investigation led to today’s court case.

“Members of the public quite rightly have the expectation that our officers and staff should strive to adhere to the highest of standards in their behaviour, even when not on duty.

“The officers attending the incident showed courage, integrity and clear impartiality and I commend them on their actions.”

Portelli will now face misconduct proceedings, the force confirmed.