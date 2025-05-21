Heaven nightclub security guard allegedly raped woman, 19, in his car near venue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A security guard at Heaven nightclub is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in his car and taking her virginity, a court has heard.

The complainant, who cannot be identified, had been denied entry to the central London venue’s busy Halloween event on October 31, Southwark Crown Court was told on Wednesday.

CCTV allegedly showed Morenikeji Adewole, in hi-vis, later walking alone with the teenager who was stumbling and occasionally falling in the street.

Adewole, from Dartford, Kent, is on trial accused of raping her in the early hours of November 1 2024, which he denies.

In a police interview played to the court, the alleged victim told officers she was a Christian who was “saving herself until marriage” and felt “violated”.

The complainant contacted the police at 2.59pm on November 1 and told officers she had been raped, the court heard.

The alleged victim had queued for around two hours with five friends but only three of the group were allowed into the club, the court heard.

She was one of the trio left on the street and was “very drunk”, the prosecutor told the court.

CCTV played to the jury showed Adewole approaching the group, Ms Smullen said.

The next video played to the court allegedly showed him walking with the complainant and one of her friends along Villiers Street.

Ms Smullen said: “After a while, she wanted to get her other friends and just go home.

“She remembers speaking to a security guard about getting into the club to get her other friends and just go home – he said he would let her into the club, just come this way.”

Another clip features the defendant and the woman standing in a tunnel behind a shutter near York Buildings, the prosecutor said.

Ms Smullen said she looked “very drunk” and could be seen repeatedly stumbling and bending over while holding her hands on her knees.

It is alleged that Adewole left the tunnel and later returned in his Lexus.

He then drove the teenager to a small road called Adelphi Terrace where “there are homeless people sleeping” – which is where the alleged rape occurred, the prosecutor said.

The complainant described falling asleep in the back seat of the car and waking to find him on top of her, Ms Smullen added.

During a police interview, which was played to the court, the woman said she attempted to push the security guard away but he carried on and penetrated her vagina.

The complainant said she felt that he was wearing a condom.

She told officers that she does not recall leaving the vehicle but does remember meeting her friends.

In the interview, she described thinking at the time: “I can’t believe this is happening to me, because I’m a Christian and I was saving myself until marriage, and I’ve done all this hard work to resist”.

Asked how she felt walking back to the club, she appeared to wipe back tears and said: “I felt disgusting, felt violated, I felt so f***** off. I was so, so upset, I was bawling my eyes out.”

Officers traced the Adewole through his car and he was arrested at Heaven night club on November 11 2024, the prosecutor said.

The Lexus keys were in his possession and he answered no comment to almost all questions when he was interviewed by police, she added.