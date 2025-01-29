Chinese PhD student accused of drugging and raping 10 women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Chinese PhD student who was studying in the UK has denied drugging and raping 10 women.

Zhenhao Zou, 27, is accused of filming himself attacking two of the alleged victims in London and the other eight in an unknown location in China between September 2019 and May 2023.

He is charged with 11 counts of rape against 10 women, as well as three counts of voyeurism, 12 of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one of false imprisonment and eight of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

Those substances are alleged to be MDMA, butanediol, ketamine and Alprazolam.

The engineering student, who was studying at University College London, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday and denied all the charges against him.

The prosecution case against Zou, of Elephant and Castle in south-east London, is due to open later today.