Chinese PhD student accused of drugging and raping 10 women

Zhenhao Zou, 27, is standing trial at Inner London Crown Court and denies all charges.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 29 January 2025 05:43 EST
Zhenhao Zou is on trial at Inner London Crown Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Zhenhao Zou is on trial at Inner London Crown Court (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

A Chinese PhD student who was studying in the UK has denied drugging and raping 10 women.

Zhenhao Zou, 27, is accused of filming himself attacking two of the alleged victims in London and the other eight in an unknown location in China between September 2019 and May 2023.

He is charged with 11 counts of rape against 10 women, as well as three counts of voyeurism, 12 of possession of an extreme pornographic image, one of false imprisonment and eight of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

Those substances are alleged to be MDMA, butanediol, ketamine and Alprazolam.

The engineering student, who was studying at University College London, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday and denied all the charges against him.

The prosecution case against Zou, of Elephant and Castle in south-east London, is due to open later today.

