First adults charged with riot after deaths of two boys in Cardiff enter pleas

The first adults charged with rioting after the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash in Wales last year have entered their pleas.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

The defendants appeared in groups before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, charged with riot.

Kyle Telemaque, 19, from Ely, who was in the first group of five to appear, pleaded guilty to the charge as well as two separate charges related to supplying cannabis.

Jumana Fouad, 18, from Ely; who was 16 at the time of the incident, also pleaded guilty.

The court heard she was charged with the offence shortly after her 18th birthday.

Callum O’Sullivan, 23, from Ely, appeared before the court but was not arraigned.

Nine others pleaded not guilty. These were: Lianna Tucker, 18, from Ely; Michaela Gonzales, 26, from Ely; Jayden Westcott, 20, from Ely; Jamie Jones, 23, from Llanrumney, Cardiff; Luke Williams, 31, from Ely; Connor O’Sullivan, 25, from Caerau, Cardiff; Zayne Farrugia, 24, from Caerau; Lee Robinson, 37, from Cardiff; Jaydan Baston, 20, from Caerau.

No trial date has been set, with another hearing set for November 1.

In total, 19 people are due to appear before the court on Monday.

Seven youths, aged between 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are set to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on December 16, also charged with riot.