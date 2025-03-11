Triple killer handed whole-life order for crossbow and knife murders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Triple crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford has been handed a whole-life order, as a judge described him as a “jealous man soaked in self pity, who holds women in utter contempt”.

Clifford, 26, refused to face the family of his victims – his ex-partner Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61 – as Mr Justice Bennathan told the court from the outset his plan to jail the defendant for the rest of his life.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, the judge said of Clifford: “The evidence I have heard shows you to be a jealous man soaked in self-pity, a man who holds women in utter contempt.

“This is no occasion to subject family and friends of your victims to any delay or suspense.

“I therefore make clear at once that for each of these three murders, the sentence will be one of life imprisonment with a whole-life order.

“That means a sentence from which you will never be released.”

The judge began his remarks by saying: “Kyle Clifford, on July 9 last year, you went to the home of your former girlfriend Louise Hunt and launched a murderous attack on her and her family.

“You first killed her mother Carol, who even on that day showed you nothing but kindness in the moments before you attacked her.

“You raped and killed Louise who had been as gentle as she could in ending her relationship with you, after your arrogance and anger proved too much for her to stand.

“Then you murdered Hannah Hunt, who had done nothing to harm you save supporting her little sister.”

Mr Justice Bennathan described the attacks as “brutal and cowardly”.

He added that Clifford wrote letters to his own family that were “dripping with self-pity”.

Speaking about the victim impact statements made by Carol Hunt’s husband, BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their surviving daughter Amy Hunt, he added: “They showed a gentle heroism of which you, Kyle Clifford, can only dream.”

Mr Hunt and Amy Hunt both delivered tearful victim impact statements in Clifford’s absence before the sentence was passed.

Mr Hunt addressed Clifford at Cambridge Crown Court, saying he could faintly hear the “screams of hell” which said “they’re going to roll the red carpet out for you”.

Amy also directed her words at the killer, telling the court: “Kyle, plainly the Hunt family are human and you are not.”

The pair hugged loved ones as the sentence was passed.

The judge also said Clifford’s military service was also little mitigation to him, saying: “You have been referred to at times as a former soldier.

“In many cases that would serve as significant mitigation.

“Not so in your case, however, as your two years in the army included 286 days at home claiming to be ill, you never saw active service, and your utility to the armed forces can be gleaned in a parting comment from your commanding officer that: ‘His character is wholly unsuited to military employment and he has no care nor concern beyond himself.'”

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became “enraged” when Louise ended their 18-month relationship, leading him to “carefully” plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving Carol Hunt, then stabbed her to death in a “brutal knife attack”.

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant “lay in wait” for an hour for Louise to enter the house, then restrained, raped and murdered her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot Hannah Hunt when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

The court previously heard the murders were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Andrew Tate, after it emerged that Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer’s podcast less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Clifford previously pleaded guilty to murdering Louise, Carol and Hannah, and was later convicted of raping Louise in a “violent, sexual act of spite”.