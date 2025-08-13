Father who stepped into path of train carrying young son jailed for 10 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suicidal father who attempted to murder his two-year-old son by walking in front of a train while carrying the child after learning his ex-partner had moved on has been jailed for 10 years.

Frederick Danquah, 28, stepped in front of a train while holding his son after a relationship breakdown with the child’s mother.

Both the child and Danquah were injured in the incident at Garrowhill railway station in Glasgow’s east end on July 2, 2023.

Danquah denied attempted murder and another charge of culpable and reckless conduct, regarding another incident on the same date, stating his mental condition as a defence, but he was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

At the same court on Wednesday, the judge said the “harm was of the greatest kind” and sentenced Danquah to 10 years in prison. He also imposed a non-harassment order until the child is 18.

The court heard that earlier that day, Danquah tried to climb over a footbridge above the M8 in Glasgow with his son on his shoulders, after arguing with his ex-partner who told him she had “moved on”.

After posting a suicidal message on Facebook, he prepared a “contingency plan” including a note with contact details, the court heard.

Danquah collected the child from relatives and took him into Glasgow city centre and met his sister’s partner, before he attempted to climb the bridge over the M8.

He was spotted by police but “reassured them”, the court heard, before he travelled to Garrowhill station with the child and made an attempt on their lives.

British Transport Police said Danquah sustained a broken jaw and fracture to his neck, while his son suffered cuts and bruises but no serious injuries, and the child was discharged from hospital two days later.

Sentencing, Judge Tony Kelly said: “You went to the platform, picked up your son and walked into the path of a train. You suffered injuries and your son was injured.

“To seek to take the life of your son over some hours is great criminality. I have no doubt about your intentions. You meant to have his mother attend his funeral. It is clear you were most affected by the end of your relationship.

“She moved on, it’s clear you felt unable to do so. She told you she had moved on.

“You were intent on taking your own life on July 2, 2023. There were opportunities to place your son in the care of others, instead you took him with you.”

He said a train driver “saw you step in the path of a train” and people involved in the rescue were in “various stages of upset”.

Danquah’s ex-partner suffered from anxiety and had given evidence about seeing her son in hospital with severe bruising, the court heard.

Judge Kelly added: “You considered taking the life of a two-year-old. You sought to bring about for your partner the death of her son. You require to be punished.”

The court heard Danquah had no previous convictions and was involved in a Ghanian community group.

Danquah made further attempts on his life including in December 2023, the court heard.

Defending, Gary Allan said it was a “horrible miracle” and Danquah was receiving psychiatric help since a “one-off horror story took place at his own hand”.

Mr Allan said Danquah’s ex-partner had written to the judge to offer a “substantial degree of support”, including “confirmation of his relationship with his child” and “a suggestion of some kind of disbelief that he could have done this”, the court heard.

He added: “The verdict of the jury was that the mental condition of the accused was not such that the statutory defence was made out. What the jury didn’t do was say that he wasn’t suffering from some kind of depressive condition.”

Mr Allan said Danquah had been “beaten up by other prisoners”, and jail “will be living nightmare for him”.

He urged the judge not to impose a non-harassment order, saying it would “sever the relationship” with the child.