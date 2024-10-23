✕ Close Brianna Ghey’s mother makes heartbreaking request at daughter’s vigil

The inquest into the death of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey is opening today and set to probe the transfer of one of her killers to her school.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a “frenzied” and “sadistic” knife attack planned by schoolmate Scarlett Jenkinson and friend Eddie Ratcliffe in February 2023.

Both were aged only 15 at the time of the incident and were jailed for life for murder, with Jenkinson given a minimum term of 22 years before parole and Ratcliffe 20 years.

The inquest will examine whether Jenkinson should have been placed at Birchwood High School with vulnerable Brianna following the young killer’s “managed transfer” from Culcheth High School after a cannabis-related incident.

The three-day probe into Brianna’s death will run from Wednesday until Friday at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington.

Speaking to The Independent previously, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey described her daughter as “absolutely fearless, joyful, happy, unique and special”.

The teenager was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February last year.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Jenkinson had “enjoyed” the killing.

Her accomplice Ratcliffe also expressed transphobia about his victim, Mrs Justice Yip ruled when passing the sentence in February this year.