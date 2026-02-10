For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been stabbed at a school in Brent, northwest London, and officers are searching for a teenage suspect, the Metropolitan Police say.

Officers were called to Kingsbury High School in Bacon Lane at 12.40pm on Tuesday to reports that a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed.

There, they found a 12-year-old boy who had also been stabbed.

They were both taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers said they had identified a suspect – a teenage boy – and were urgently hunting for him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in northwest London, said: “We recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern within the community.

“We want to reassure local students, parents and local residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect.”

