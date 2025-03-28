Man jailed for life over murder of Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 21-year-old criminology student has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 39 years for the murder of Amie Gray and attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach.

Nasen Saadi, of Croydon, south London, fatally stabbed the 34-year-old physical trainer and seriously wounded her friend as the pair were enjoying a late-night chat next to a small fire to keep warm at the Dorset seaside resort on May 24 last year.

The defendant, who had been studying at the University of Greenwich, had collected knives and researched locations to carry out the killing – and had even asked his course lecturers questions on how to get away with murder.

He was also sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for failing to give his mobile phone pin code to police.