Stalker who ‘terrified’ Cheryl Tweedy by turning up to her home jailed

A convicted killer who “terrified” Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy by repeatedly turning up to her home has been jailed.

Daniel Bannister, 50, admitted going to the 41-year-old’s Buckinghamshire home and ringing the bell at the gate on December 10 last year, while banned from doing so by a restraining order.

Bannister, who the court heard “can’t stay away” from the singer, twice visited her home last year before being slapped with the order.

He spoke through an intercom system at the gate in January 2024, claiming he had “come to get Cheryl”, the court was told.

In July of the same year he again called at the house and said “I’m really thirsty, I just want a glass of wine please”.

Tweedy “immediately panicked” when she spotted Bannister outside her home for a third time, and was concerned for her seven-year-old son Bear, the court heard.

Jailing him for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday, District Judge Arvind Sharma said Bannister knew the singer was “very distressed and upset” by what he was doing.

Bannister, who was described by his lawyer as a “serious musician”, has already served three months in prison, the court heard, and could be released in a matter of weeks.

He killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter in 2012 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Sun reported.

On Friday, he was sentenced for two counts of harassment relating to the breach of a restraining order, and one count of attempting to breach a restraining order.

Prosecutor Datta Ryan told the court that in January of last year, Bannister turned up at Cheryl’s home at around 7.30pm.

“He said ‘it’s Daniel, I’ve come to get Cheryl’,” the prosecutor told the court.

“She was terrified and contacted her security guard.

“She felt violated, terrified and unsafe in her own home.”

In July of the same year, the singer was at home with her son when she saw Bannister outside again.

“She called her brother,” Ms Ryan said.

“The defendant was standing outside her property and remained there.”

Speaking over the intercom, he said: “I’m really thirsty I just want a glass of wine please,” the court heard.

After the January and July incidents, Bannister was handed a restraining order as well as a four-month prison sentence in September, but he again turned up at the property in December.

“The defendant has disregarded the victim and the court,” Ms Ryan said.

“He can’t stay away.”

Speaking about the December visit in a statement to police, the singer said: “I knew this was Daniel because I have had previous incidents where Daniel has come to my property.

“I immediately panicked when I saw Daniel.

“I feared for my safety and my child’s safety.

“My son was due back from the cinema and I didn’t want him to see Daniel.

“I was concerned he was looking for a way into the property.

“I want to protect my child from any harm.”

Colin Mackrell, defending, described Bannister as a “serious musician” who shares videos of himself performing online.

“It’s clear Mr Bannister has formed an affectionate view of her,” he said.

Speaking about the third visit to her home, Mr Mackrell said: “He wanted to sort things out to reassure her.”

Bannister asked the judge if he could read a statement to the court, but was advised not to by his lawyer.

Jailing him, Judge Sharma said: “You knew from the last case that she was very distressed and upset and you still chose to do that again.”

The judge also handed Bannister a new restraining order, banning him from contacting the singer.

The singer’s former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony.

She described the death of the former One Direction star as “indescribably painful”, as she voiced fears about protecting their son.

Kathleen O’Callaghan of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The unwanted attention of offenders like Daniel Bannister can leave victims feeling alarmed and fearful.

“Bannister plainly disregarded a previous restraining order, and the Crown Prosecution Service argued these deliberate breaches were made more serious by the fact that they were committed so shortly after the order was made. As a result, Bannister now faces a longer prison term with an indefinite restraining order placed on him.”