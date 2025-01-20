For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A public inquiry is to be held into the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana “that can get to the truth about what happened and what needs to change”.

The announcement came after it emerged Rudakubana was referred to an anti-extremism programme three times before he carried out the murders, and endangered his former teachers and peers.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has been clear that important information about the perpetrator’s past could not be made public before today to avoid jeopardising the legal proceedings or prejudicing the possible jury trial, in line with the normal rules of the British justice systems.

“ Nothing has been more important than securing justice for the families. But now that there has been a guilty plea, it is essential that the families and the people of Southport can get answers about how this terrible attack could take place and about why this happened to their children.

“The perpetrator was in contact with a range of different state agencies throughout his teenage years. He was referred three times to the Prevent programme between December 2019 and April aged 13 and 14. He also had contact with the police, the courts, the Youth Justice system, social services and mental health services.

“Yet between them, those agencies failed to identify the terrible risk and danger to others that he posed.This terrible case comes against a backdrop over a series of years in which growing numbers of teenagers have been referred to Prevent, investigated by counter-terror police, or referred to other agencies amid concerns around serious violence and extremism. We need to face up to why this has been happening and what needs to change.”

open image in gallery Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering three young girls ( PA Media )

The 18 year-old who killed three girls in a “meticulously planned rampage” at a dance class in Southport pleaded guilty to the attack on the first day of his trial.

The teenager from Banks, Lancashire, admitted 16 offences, including three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

Sir Keir Stamer said there are “grave questions” to answer about how the state failed the Southport murder victims. The prime minister welcomed the news that Rudakubana pleaded guilty and pledged to “leave no stone unturned” in investigating why the attack had not been prevented.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; died following the attack at the dance class in The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on 29 July.

The defendant admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

open image in gallery Rudakubana admitted 16 offences including the murders of Bebe King, left to right, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar ( PA Media )

It has now emerged that he was referred to the government anti-extremism scheme Prevent three times before the murders, amid concerns over his fixation with violence.

He was first referred in 2019 when he was just 13 years old, after he had viewed material relating to US school shootings, according to The Guardian.

A week before launching a knife attack on the dance class, Rudakubana had attempted to travel to his former school as pupils broke up for the summer holidays.

The 18-year-old booked a taxi to go to Range High School in Formby on 22 July, The Independent understands, seven days before he would travel by taxi to The Hart Space in Southport.

On both occasions, he is said to have been wearing the same outfit – a green hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, despite the summer temperatures, and a surgical mask.

Ten minutes after his taxi was booked, at 12.30pm, pupils were due to leave the school premises on their last day of term, it is understood.

On 22 July, however, his father followed him out of the house and pleaded with the taxi driver not to take him.

open image in gallery An artist’s impression of Axel Rudakubana in court flanked by guards ( PA Wire )

Rudakubana was permanently excluded from the secondary school over claims he was carrying a knife and later returned to attack someone with a hockey stick, it is understood.

Aged 17 at the time of the attack, Rudakubana was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and had moved with his family to the village of Banks in Lancashire about a decade ago.

Neighbours described the family as unremarkable, but it can now be reported that teachers had concerns about his behaviour from when he entered Year 9.

Rudakubana was excluded in around 2019 after telling Childline that he was being racially bullied and was bringing a knife into school to protect himself, it is understood.

It is not known if he was being bullied or if he ever brought a weapon into the school while he was a pupil.

After his exclusion, he returned to the school and assaulted someone with a hockey stick, the intended target being a former bully or someone he had a grievance with, it is understood. Rudakubana then attended two specialist schools, The Acorns School in Lancashire and Presfield High School & Specialist College in Southport, and teachers were concerned about his behaviour. His in-person attendance at Presfield was less than 1 per cent.

open image in gallery Rudakubana appeared as Doctor Who in a BBC Children In Need advert in 2018 ( BBC )

In a statement on Monday, prime minister Keir Starmer said: “The news that the vile and sick Southport killer will be convicted is welcome.

“It is also a moment of trauma for the nation, and there are grave questions to answer as to how the state failed in its ultimate duty to protect these young girls.

“Britain will rightly demand answers, and we will leave no stone unturned in that pursuit.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said ministers must give a “complete account” of who “knew what and when” about Rudakubana, as she piled pressure on the government.

Mr Justice Goose said Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, will be sentenced on Thursday.

He is not expected to receive a whole life order because he was 17 at the time of the murders – the measures can normally only be imposed on criminals aged 21 or over, and are usually only considered for those aged 18 to 20 in exceptional circumstances.

Rudakubana also admitted possessing a knife on the date of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before 29 July and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual which he is said to have possessed between 29 August 2021 and 30 July 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home in Old School Close which he shared with his parents, who are originally from Rwanda.