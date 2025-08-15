Andrew Tate’s £180,000 Aston Martin supercar deposit seized by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have seized £180,000 from social media influencer Andrew Tate used as a deposit on an Aston Martin.

Tate paid towards the special edition Valhalla in July 2021, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A version of the £850,000 supercar appeared in the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Cash used to pay the deposit came from tax evasion and money laundering, the force said.

The six-figure sum can be added to the £2.7 million worth of criminal funds seized in December 2024 from Tate and his brother Tristan.

Police obtained account freezing and forfeiture orders at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

The Tate brothers did not oppose the orders.

Half of the funds can be distributed to good causes by the force, while the treasury will receive the other half.

The cash deposited with Aston Martin originally came from a cryptocurrency account, police said.

No tax or VAT had ever been paid on these funds.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “This latest judgement follows on from our applications made against the Tate brothers which resulted in a successful ruling in December 2024 and the forfeiture of nearly £2.7 million of criminal funds.

“From the outset we aimed to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate evaded their tax obligations and laundered money.

“People in Devon and Cornwall will benefit from the money seized and it will be reinvested to help prevent crime, aid victims and vulnerable people, and to boost good causes.”