Doctor who hid cameras inside bathroom air fresheners jailed for voyeurism

A doctor who installed hidden cameras in air fresheners in a bathroom has been jailed after being convicted of voyeurism offences.

Dr Ju Young Um secretly recorded more than 24 people over the course of more than three years.

The anaesthetist was found guilty of 23 charges in April following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was jailed for 18 months when he appeared there for sentencing on Thursday, the Crown Office said.

Prosecutors said the 34-year-old installed hidden cameras at his property in the Hyndland area of Glasgow, which had been partially rented out on Airbnb.

One victim became suspicious after noticing two air fresheners which appeared to be facing the toilet and shower, prosecutors said.

On closer inspection, hidden cameras were discovered inside the plastic containers, and a further search found a third camera inside a smoke alarm.

The victim contacted police and the cameras were seized along with a mobile phone, laptop and storage device which contained recordings of several people.

Um was also found guilty of covertly filming people in private situations within staff accommodation at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal for Glasgow and Strathkelvin, said: “Ju Young Um carried out these invasive offences in a calculated and premeditated manner.

“He abused a position of trust to significantly violate the privacy of numerous individuals for his own sexual gratification.

“I give thanks to all those involved in securing this prosecution, which has held Um accountable while also protecting others from harm.

“We will continue to take action against those responsible for this type of offending as we strive to keep the communities we serve safe.”

The offences took place between November 2020 and August 2024.

Um will remain on licence for a further nine months once he is released from prison, during which time he will be subject to close monitoring and supervision.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Gilchrist, of Police Scotland, said: “Ju Young Um now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions.

“Our thoughts remain with his victims who had their privacy violated. We hope that his sentencing will bring them some comfort.

“Sexual crime, of any nature, is not to be tolerated and we will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us, no matter how much time has passed.

“I would urge people to come forward and you can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”