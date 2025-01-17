Nazi-obsessed terror attacker jailed for life for asylum seeker attempted murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A knifeman with Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his arm has been jailed for life for the attempted murder of an asylum seeker at a hotel, claiming the attack was a “form of protest” against small boat crossings.

Callum Ulysses Parslow, who wrote his own “terrorist manifesto”, stabbed Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand at the Pear Tree Inn at Hindlip, Worcestershire, in April last year after buying a “specialist” 1,000 US dollars (£770) knife online.

The 32-year-old tried to tweet the manifesto document before his arrest, claiming he “just did my duty to England” by trying to “exterminate” his victim and tagging Tommy Robinson as well as prominent politicians including Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman, but the message failed to send because he had copied in too many recipients.

Parslow, of Bromyard Terrace, Worcester, was convicted of attempted murder following a three-week trial at Leicester Crown Court last year, and also pleaded guilty to an unconnected sexual offence and two charges of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress and anxiety.

Mr Justice Dove handed Parslow a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years and eight months at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, telling the defendant: “You committed a vicious and unprovoked assault on a complete stranger Nahom Hagos who suffered devastating injuries as a result of your violence.”

The judge said Parslow was “motivated by your adoption of a far-right neo-Nazi mindset which fuelled your warped, violent and racist views”.

“This was undoubtedly a terrorist attack,” he added.

In a victim impact statement written earlier this month by Mr Hagos, and read in court by the prosecution, he described the “excruciating pain” he continues to suffer in his hand.

My life has been turned upside down Nahom Hagos

“The pain is unbearable and keeps me awake all night long,” Mr Hagos said.

“The pain feels like an electric shock going through my hand and I now have insomnia.

“I had been living and pursuing a happy life before the incident. This is now a distant memory.

“I prefer to be on my own. I feel lonely and don’t feel safe on the street. My life has been turned upside down.”

In the statement he said he struggled to understand why Parslow attacked him, saying: “I was a law-abiding, good person.”